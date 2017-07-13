'Dancing priest' who ran onto Silverstone Circuit vows to perform another protest this weekend

A former priest famous for disrupting the British Grand Prix dressed by performing a jig in 2003 has warned of plans to protest at the Northamptonshire event again this year.

De-frocked priest Neil Horan, who famously ran onto the track and performed the traditional Irish dance' 14 years ago to promote his theory that the end of the world was near, has promised to head to the circuit again - but thankfully outside of the main entrance.

The 70-year-old who also pushed over Brazilian Vanderlei de Lima in the final stages of the Athens Olympics marathon in 2004, issued a press release to media outlets yesterday stating his intentions.

The garbled message purporting to be from Mr Horan, appears to suggest he is protesting because of a recent letter from Northamptonshire Police banning him from the circuit.

On Sunday, he claims he will hold a demonstration at 11.30am in front of the main gates, holding up a poster saying: "I call on you to sweep away Northamptonshire Police and the Silverstone board when he comes."

Mr Horan, sometimes referred to as "the Grand Prix priest" or "the dancing priest" also appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 to perform a jig, making it through to the second round.