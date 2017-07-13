Dad-of-three remains in critical condition following assault outside of Northampton pub

It has been almost three weeks since Daniel Butcher was admitted to University Hospital Coventry and a family friend has confirmed he still remains in a critical condition.

The 30-year-old was allegedly hit in a one-punch assault outside the Bantam Pub in Abington Square at around 3.10am, on Sunday, June 25.

Friend, Clare Fletcher-Brown from Duston, has visited Daniel's fiancee Hayley this week.

Clare told the Chronicle & Echo that the victim still remains in a critical condition and "there hasn't been much change" to his condition.

On June 28 a GoFundMe page was set up for Daniel and Hayley to help pay for their family's general living, rent, bills and travel money to and from the hospital and so far £7,515 has been raised.

To donate to the Daniel and his family, click: https://www.gofundme.com/6x8kt-family-support