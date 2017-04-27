Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton

A cyclist was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Semilong.

A crewed ambulance, a first response vehicle and an air ambulance were called to the scene on Kingsthorpe Road near the junction of St Andrew’s Road at around 6.30pm last night.

Eyewitnesses say the rider seemed to have come into collision with a car, then a post before hitting the pavement, and was initially helped by a fire crew who happened to be driving past the scene at the time.

The cyclist was taken to University Hospital Coventry by land ambulance for further treatment.