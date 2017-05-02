Cyclist suffered chipped teeth after being punched and robbed of his bike by gang in Northampton

A cyclist was robbed and pulled off his bike by a group of about seven boys, "all white and all believed to be aged between 17 and 18," a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The incident happened in Broadmead Avenue, Abington, at about 5pm on Sunday, April 30.

The victim was punched and had his bike and mobile phone stolen, and suffered two chipped teeth as a result of the assault.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.