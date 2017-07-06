Cyclist forced to jump off bike at motorist drove at him TWICE in Northampton

A motorist twice drove at speed towards a cyclist in Northampton...forcing him to abandon his bike to get out of the car's way.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man was cycling along Millway on Monday, 3 July, when a car sped towards him. He continued on his journey turning on to Main Road, when the car drove towards him again.

"The cyclist abandoned his bike to get out of the car’s path.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, which happened at about 5.30pm," he said.

There were two men in the red car involved in the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.