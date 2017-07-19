Customers with season passes told to park somewhere else at Northampton's T20 cricket matches

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club is closing its car park to the public for the busiest matches of the year as a security measure.

Customers who bought seasonal car park passes were turned away at a recent T20 match at the County Ground, in Abington Avenue, on July 11 and pointed to either parking in nearby streets or at Abington Park.

T20 matches can see around 5,000 descend on the stadium.

A spokeswoman from NCCC said: "In light of recent events and upon advice of the Safety Advisory Group, we have significantly increased security here at the County Ground, particularly on the gates. We have also decided to reduce the number of vehicles able to move around the site to avoid any incidents, especially during these busy periods.

"Car parking is unavailable at the County Ground for car park pass holders during T20 Matches. This decision was made at the start of the season for a number of reasons, most notably congestion and security."

The new policy came as a shock to many customers who paid to park on the County Ground for the season.

Derek Austin, 69, from Northampton pulled up on match day on July 11 only to be told he could not come in.

Derek said: "I bought the car park pass back in January for £70. If I had known it wouldn't work on T20 matches I might not have bothered.

"It's mostly pensioners and disabled people who park at the ground so they are close, but now, on the busiest match days of the year, they will have to walk from Abington Park.

"I didn't get any notice. I've been buying season tickets since 1956. I feel insulted."

The County Ground car park is now only open to home and away players and their families, staff and VIPs.

A spokeswoman said: "Notices were put up in the Season Ticket Holders Lounge at the start of the season advising season ticket holders that free parking would be available in Abington Park. Emails were also sent out to all Season Ticket Holders and T20 ticket purchasers advising this. This information is also available on our website.

"Disabled car parking spaces are still available on a first come first served basis."

The next T20 match is on July 27 against the Worcestershire Rapids.