Cruel owners left a dog to die in a Northampton street with claws so long they had 'curled under themslves'

A badly neglected dog that was abandoned “like rubbish” in a Northampton street died from heart failure despite vets best attempts to save her.

The white and brown female terrier could barely stand when she was found by a member of the public near to Barley Hill Road, in Southfields, on Saturday (July 15).

She was taken to a vet, who contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Michelle Hare said: “The dog was in such a poor condition and as she could barely stand, it is clear that she did not make her own way onto the street like this. Someone must have dumped her.

“She was absolutely crawling with fleas and her claws had curled over under themselves and embedded themselves in her pads. Sadly, she was also suffering from heart failure and despite the vets trying their very best, she deteriorated. As a result she was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

“Quite simply, she had got into the state she was in due to pure negligence. Someone had neglected her and then dumped her like rubbish in the street. This is no way to treat an animal - there is simply no excuse."

The terrier was not microchipped so RSPCA officer do not know where she came from.

But the charity is urging anyone who recognises her to contact them in confidence on 0300 123 8018 in the hope of identifying her cruel former owners.

The RSPCA relies on public donations to exist. Anyone who wishes to give to the charity can text HELP to 78866 to give £3.