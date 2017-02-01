Criminal broke into village primary school’s shed

A shed at a village school was left damaged after being broken into at the weekend.

Sometime between 5.30pm on Friday January 27 and 7.30am on Monday January 30, the shed in Flore Primary School’s playground was broken into.

Northamptonshire Police said this is the second incident within the last three weeks and it is suspected that drugs were taken on the site as paraphernalia was found after the firs incident.

There is a footpath near the playground, leading to the local park, and officers are keen to speak with anyone walking in the area who noticed anything suspicious.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.