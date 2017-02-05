Crime mapping: See the incidents reported across Northampton

You can now view the crimes reported near your home using our map.

he Northampton Chronicle & Echo has processed official information released to create an interactive map of all crimes reported to Northamptonshire Police in our area in one month.

The data for this map was released by Northamptonshire Police through the national police open data programme and covers November 2016 – the most recently available statistics.

By clicking on the link you can get an overview of the incidents reported across Daventry district and South Northamptonshire. Each data point is coloured to reflect the category it was placed in by the police, and contains information regarding the investigation.

There are no specific details for each incident, and the location given is approximate covering a street or area rather than specific addresses.

The map is available here.