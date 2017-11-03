Creative Northampton students to launch their own breakfast bar

A trio of students from Northampton Academy have designed, created and marketed a breakfast bar, which will be produced and sold to students via the school’s food outlets.

Lyla Reilly, Mazie Umney and Esme Bodsworth of Northampton Academy came up with the idea of ‘Brekkie Bar’, a nutritious high energy cereal bar, and after presenting their idea to the class, ‘Brekkie Bar’ was voted as the winner.

Teacher Lisa Ridgard arranged for the girls to present the bar to the principal, Mr. Parnell who then set up a meeting with the school’s catering manager to discuss producing the bar and trialing it across the academy.

Teacher, Mrs Ridgard said: “I am so proud of the girls who went above and beyond my expectations on this project, working on it at home in their own time. These girls represent the academy values of respect, determination and ambition very well, as they certainly were ambitious and determined.

"It is a pleasure to teach them. I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible for the girls. I know they are really excited to see their ‘Brekkie Bars’ on sale next term. I am really proud to work at Northampton Academy with such fantastic students.”

The idea was born during a life skills lesson about teamwork, in which the girls were given a design brief to make a marketable healthy food item for the school canteen.

Three prototype variations of the bars were produced and the girls marketed them in the school canteen, where they gave out free samples for everyone at the academy to try.

The high energy, gluten free cereal bar is made with seeds, oats and rice and is dairy free.