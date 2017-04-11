CRAZY HATS: All the winners from this year’s walk in Kettering

Walkers aged from just five months up to 87-years-old were among the award winners from this year’s Crazy Hats walk.

About 1,700 people took part in the annual five-mile walk around Wicksteed Park, which took place on Sunday, April 2.

Youngest participant Lydia Mengel (five months)

While there were hundreds of hats of all shapes, sizes and designs, the Crazy Hats team had to whittle them down and pick out their favourites for the annual awards night held on Friday night.

Crazy Hats founder Glennis Hooper congratulated all the winners, and added: “The hats were stunning this year and the judging was really difficult.”

Here are all the winners from this year’s Crazy Hats walk:

- Northants Telegraph award for the craziest hat (aged five to 16) - Louisa Gregory

Youth group winners Burton Latimer Guides, Brownies and Rainbows

- DB Print award for craziest hat (adult) - Alison Lindley

- Michael Page award for craziest hat (under five) -Rudi Van Beck

- Mayor of Kettering award for youth group - Burton Latimer Rainbows and Guides

- Jack Warwick award for largest family team - CB Family Team

Oldest walker Mary Franklin (87) receiving her award

- Andy Todd award for youngest participant - Lydia Mengel (five months)

- Rock-It award for largest company team - Su’s Fitsteps

- Mamie Hooper award for team with craziest hats - A Minion Ways to Flutterby

- Harry Botting award for largest friends group - The Forget Me Nots

- Shoosmiths award for oldest participant - Mary Franklin (87)

- Rotary Club of Kettering award for dog wearing craziest hat - Dougal East

All money raised by the walk will go towards improving breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals, and will add to the £2.3 million raised by the charity since it started in 2001.

Organisers have asked that sponsorship money is submitted by Saturday, May 27.

