Crash that closed busy Northampton road left biker with serious injuries

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a rush-hour crash one of Northampton's busiest roads
The collision just before the Riverside Retail Park roundabout on the A43 eastbound last night saw traffic diverted along the residential streets around Wakes Meadow while the vehicles were recovered.
Residents stood to take photographs as buses and articulated lorries were forced to navigate Lumbertubs Way and Wilford Avenue at around 5pm.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A car and a motorbike collided just before the Riverside roundabout.
"One man was taken to University Hospitals Coventry with serious injuries not thought to be life-threatening."
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.