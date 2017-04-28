Crash leaves major route in Northampton closed - and long delays on surrounding routes

An accident involving a car and a lorry has caused gridlock in parts of Northampton, adding to the disruptions from a serious crash earlier in the day on the M1.

The incident, first reported at 6.50am, happened on the A45 Nene Valley eastbound at the roundabout for Brackmills Industrial Estate and saw a car go down the embankment.

Recovery from the emergency services is still ongoing.

The road has been closed in the eastbound direction, with diversions in place.

However the collision has also created lengthy tailbacks on the A508 London Road.

AA Travel is reporting queuing times of 10 minutes and upwards along he A508 for those heading out of town.