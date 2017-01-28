Coventry fans force players off during Northampton Town match after invading pitch and releasing smoke bombs

Players were taken off at Sixfields Stadium twice on Saturday after Coventry fans invaded the pitch on multiple occasions and let off smoke bombs during the match with Northampton Town

More than 1,500 Coventry fans had travelled to Northampton but trouble broke out in the away end in both the first and second half.

Some fans went on to the pitch and blue smoke bombs were set off during both halves, forcing officials to take the players off the pitch while stewards and police brought the crowd under control.

The Chron's sports reporters at the game said the Coventry fans were protesting against owners SISU Capital.

Tweeting from the game, and posting a video of the incident, @ChronSport said: "More smoke bombs and pitch invaders. Coventry fans protesting against SISU at Sixfields... excuse some of the language!

"Pitch invaders and more smoke bombs at Sixfields where the players have been taken off the pitch.

"Players are still off the pitch as the police and stewards try to restore proper order in the south stand.

"Coventry fans are disgracing themselves here," ChronSport said.

More trouble broke out in the second half after Cobblers took the lead, with play having to abandoned again, and for a second time after Cobblers went 3-0 up.

Additional police officers were called to the ground and arrived during the second half.

"Haven't got a clue how long is left here... but the Cobblers are still 3-0 up v Coventry City," ChronSport tweeted just before 5pm.