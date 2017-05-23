Court orders issued to Northampton traveller encampment believed to be in town attending a funeral

Two groups of travellers currently pitched up on land in Northampton are believed to have been in the town to attend a funeral.

In the past few days there have been reports of caravans pulling into the cinema car park at Sixfields, the Racecourse, Grange Park and at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground.

Travellers arriving at the Racecourse on Saturday.

While the travellers at Grange Park have been in situ for more than a week now, a second group of 11 caravans has moved to a number of locations over the past few days.

Officers in the Countywide Travellers' Unit (CTU) , which is part of Northamptonshire County Council, have been working to move on the encampments amid reports of anti-social behaviour in those areas.

But a spokesman for the county council has confirmed the belief that the encampments are in town to attend a funeral.

The spokesman said: “The unauthorised encampment on Northampton Racecourse, comprised of 11 vans has now moved from the site.

Travellers arriving at the Racecourse on Saturday.

“The encampment has now moved to Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground in Welford Road.

“The Countywide Traveller Unit has started assessments as the first step towards taking legal action.

“There is also currently an unauthorised encampment on private land in Grange Park, Northampton.

“As this is on private land, the landowner is taking the appropriate action but in this instance, the CTU has been acting in an advisory capacity.

“A possession order was issued on Friday and some of the travellers have left. It is understood that the landowner is now applying for a county court warrant to be executed.”

The Travellers that were at the Sixfields cinema car park at the end of last week are believed to have first moved onto the Racecourse on Saturday morning and then on to Kingsthorpe.