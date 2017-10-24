Court hears 'remorse and regret' of Northampton boy, aged 14, who sexually abused his brother and sister

A young teenage boy from Northampton who sexually abused his younger brother and sister has been committed to a young offender institution.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (October 24) after earlier pleading guilty to ten counts of sexual crimes, including rape, indecent touching and exposing a child to explicit videos.

The court heard how he had used "a level of sophistication" in grooming, threatening and abusing his victims over a period of about a month.

He was sentenced to a total of 32 months in a young offender institute - down from a 14-year term in prison he would have got if he was tried as an adult.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "It's mercifully rare that the Crown Court has to deal with a child as a defendant. It's even rarer for it to be for such serious offences.

"It's a very difficult case. The starting point for an adult at the very minimum would be of 14 years in prison."

The court heard how the boy had shown "significant regret and remorse" for what happened and pleaded guilty at the first chance.

His defence also pointed to the boy's psychological well-being and abuse he experienced growing up, including an occasion when he was shown explicit videos.

Judge Fowler said: "Generally, he has shown remorse and appreciation of the seriousness of these matters. There will be a substantial reduction in his sentence for this.

"But the form of grooming that took place is worrying. The threats made to [his brother and sister] to achieve his aim are extremely worrying, as are the number of victims and the number of offences.

"But I also must consider your lack of previous convictions and the violence and abuse you have experienced."

A sexual harm prevention order was also made against the boy for seven years.