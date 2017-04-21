Court dishes out heavy fines after Northampton restaurant violates hygiene laws

A Northampton Chinese restaurant and its owner have been heavily fined for failing to keep the premises and cooking equipment clean, as well as not protecting food against contamination.

The restaurant, on Kingsley Park Terrace, had been served several Hygiene Improvement Notices by the borough council, but a failure to comply with these led Northampton Magistrates Court to dish out punishments on April 18.

Golden China Ltd was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £175 and legal costs of £225, while owner Mr Yi Yu was fined £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and legal costs of £225.

Northampton Borough Council wants to remind traders to their commitment to food safety.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, the leader of the Borough Council, said: “Environmental health officers carry out regular checks on all food premises to ensure the public is protected and that high standards are maintained.

“These inspections are ongoing and we take action against any premises that fail in their duty to their customers.”

A further inspection Golden China’s premises will be undertaken shortly.

Any business that is unsure of their obligations or in need of advice to call the borough council’s environmental health team on 0300 330 7000.

Members of the public who may be concerned about a particular premises are also urged to get in touch with the council.