County’s future leaders put through paces by military to hone management skills

Employees from Northamptonshire have joined others from across the East Midlands in learning leadership skills from Reserve Forces at a special event.

Professionals who have been identified as leadership material by companies including Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust were given an insight into being a leader within the military by members of 162 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) as part of Exercise Future Leader.

Members of the regiment were on hand to pass on their military training that could be transferred into leadership roles in any industry.

The day consisted of discussions on what makes a good leader before employees took part in command tasks in the afternoon designed to build their leadership skills.

Captain David Gayle of 162 RLC, said: “It was an excellent event and a delight to meet so many bright employees who will go on to lead their organisations.

“The leadership training you receive in the military is second to none and it was great to be able to pass that on.

“It’s also rewarding to build relationships with these companies many of whom have already shown support for the Armed Forces.”

Alex Ridley, of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s been interesting and very different to what I’m used to.”