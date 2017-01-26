County fund #iwill help young people take action

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched the Youth Social Action Fund helping young people lead change and make a positive contribution to their communities.

Combining with 43 Community Foundations countrywide, Northamptonshire Community Foundation is promoting the #iwill Youth Social Action fund.

The fund will offer grants between £1,000 and £5,000 for projects and activities raising the level and quality of social action by young people.

Activities must be for young people between the age of 10 and 20 and up to 25 years for disabled young people.

Funded by the Big Lottery Fund and the Department of Culture, Media & Sport £20 million has been invested each to the #iwill fund.

#iwill aims to get 60 per cent of young people involved in social action such as campaigning, fundraising and volunteering - to enable participants to make a positive difference to their communities and develop skills and knowledge looked for by future employers.

The Wilson Foundation, a charity supporting young people in Northamptonshire, have match funded the Youth Social Action programme with a donation of £30,000.

For further information and to apply please go to www.ncf.uk.com/Grants/Youth_Social_Action_Fund or contact Rachel McGrath on 01604 230033.

‘We are extremely delighted to be delivering this much needed Youth Social Action Fund on behalf of an extremely strong partnership including the Department for Culture Media and Sport, the Big Lottery and our own local match funder The Wilson Foundation, who are donating £30,000 to enable us to double this fund that will help to raise the quality of and increase youth social action in Northamptonshire.” Victoria Miles DL Chief Executive, Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

