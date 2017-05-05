COUNTY ELECTIONS: Voter turnout up from 2013 in Northamptonshire provisional figures reveal

A third of eligible voters in Northamptonshire cast their ballot in the county counci elections yesterday.

Provisional figures released by Northamptonshire County Council suggests turnout is up 2.16 per cent on the 2013 poll, though many predicted that to drop with the General Election just weeks away.

The overall provisional turnout for the county was 33.71, but counting of the ballots is not set to start until 2pm today.

Across the country so far almost 1,200 local council seats have been declared, with early signs showing gains for the Conservatives, but a collapse from UKIP.

So far the Tories have taken control of five authorities and have increased their number of councillors by 138 - the only major party to increase their seat total.

