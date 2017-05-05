County elections: Re-elected leader says, 'I want us to win 40 seats today'

County Hall leader Heather Smith says she is euphoric with her victory - and revealed her target.

With votes still being counted and the Tories over turning two wards, Councillor Smith was in buoyant mood after her victory was announced.

She said: "Euphoric really. All news has been incredibly good news all morning.

" A lot of candidates worked incredibly hard they deserve to do well.

"There are 57 seats in the county, let's try and go for 40, that's my little target really."

Councillor Smith retained Oundle with 2,608 votes - extending her majority by about 500.