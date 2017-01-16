County council to charge some adults in need of care £50 under new assessment proposals

Adults in need of care who earn more than £23,250 per year in savings and capital investments will need to pay for their own care services, Northamptonshire County Council papers reveal.

The council has revealed that there is a small administration charge for those in need of social care assessments, which could cost friends and family members £50.00 to make a choice of the type of care needed.

This comes after a stinging set of budget cuts, which were announced at County Hall last month following the authority published plans to make £66.9 million worth of savings over the next 12 months.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “Adult social care services across the country are means-tested, which means people above a certain level of savings and investments are expected to contribute towards the cost of their care. Paid-for care services are only intended to help those who cannot help themselves.



“In these times of reduced funding from central Government, our current consultation about how self-funders pay for care and support seeks to make explicitly clear what is the council’s role and what are the expectations of the service user if they are eligible and able to make a financial contribution.”

Finance chiefs at cash-strapped Northamptonshire County Council proposed another year of wide-ranging cuts, barely nine months after it was forced to cut its budget by £65 million.