County charity benefit sfrom probably the best football match in the world

A pair of the county’s biggest and best-known brands have boosted a breast cancer charity with an inter-company football match.

Avon Cosmetics and Carlsberg donated £1,600 to Crazy Hats following a highly competitive game, hosted by Bugbrooke St Michael’s FC.

Probably the better team, Carlsberg took the win beating the Avon XI, three goals to nil.

Crazy Hats is a local charity which supports Northamptonshire women affected by breast cancer and funds agreed projects in both Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals in the breast care and oncology departments.

Avon, who have supported Crazy Hats for over 10 years, also have supported breast cancer care globally for over 25 years and have raised millions of pounds.

Avon UK Northampton associate, Richard Lockerbie, who organised the game said: “It was a great opportunity to raise money for a cause that really matters to Avon.

“I challenged Carlsberg because I knew that it would be fantastic for two local businesses to compete on the pitch for the same end goal.

“Avon is the company for women and events like this really help to support the causes that are close to the heart of the brand.”

“Bruce Ray, corporate affairs director, Carlsberg UK, said: “It’s fantastic for two global businesses to come together through sport and to raise valuable funds for a local charity.”

Glennis Hooper, Crazy Hats founder, said: ““We are extremely grateful that two such high-profile companies have supported us.”