Country park in Northampton to host event marking The Women's Tour returning to county

Delapre Abbey will host an event for the second year running celebrating The Women's Tour and encouraging people to get on their bike.

The Official Sportive of The Women's Tour returns to Delapre Abbey on Sunday June 18.

The event will give amateur cyclists the chance to celebrate The Women's Tour, the world leading elite race that begins in Northamptonshire on Wednesday June 7, and experience riding on some of the same roads as the professionals, just a week after the conclusion of the 2017 race.

In 2016 more than 400 riders took part in The Tour Ride Northamptonshire, on one of three routes, with this year's event set to follow the same format. Entry costs £30 and for details, vist www.tourride.co.uk

As well as 40 and 80-mile routes through the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside that the world's top riders have raced on annually since 2014, families will also be encouraged to get on their bikes with an off-road 10-mile route starting and finishing at Delapre Abbey.

Northamptonshire County Council leader, Councillor Heather Smith said: "I'm delighted that Northamptonshire will once again be hosting a mass participation cycle ride as part of The Women's Tour. I took part in The Tour Ride myself last year and it was a fantastic event, attracting everyone from young families to serious cyclists.

"The reason we are committed to hosting The Women's Tour in Northamptonshire is to encourage people to be more active by getting on their bike, and The Tour Ride is a fantastic way to do that. I would encourage people to sign up without delay!”

Northamptonshire will host the opening stage of The Women's Tour for the first time since 2014 on Wednesday June 7, with the race beginning in Daventry for the first time before the stage finish in Kettering.