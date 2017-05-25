Countdown is on for Northampton's Race For Life and Pretty Muddy...have you signed up?

Women in Northampton are being urged to make a last minute dash to enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life as there is just one week left until registration closes.

More than 2,900 women have already signed up to take part on Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4 at Abington Park but there are still places left.

Entry closes at midnight on Thursday June 1 for entries to the Pretty Muddy and midnight on Friday June 2 for entries to the 5k and 10k events and organisers are encouraging mums, daughters, sisters and friends who want to take part in the 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events to sign up right now at raceforlife.org.

There’s no better time for ladies in Northampton to pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding ground-breaking research.

Cara Waller, event manager for Race for Life in Northampton, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that so many women have entered Race for Life events in Northampton. But we still have places left so we are urging women to sign up right now and show their support.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend over £2 million last year in the East Midlands on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Cara continued: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step participants take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Taking part in Race for Life is a hugely moving experience thanks to our brave army of inspirational participants. Many will be remembering loved ones lost to cancer or celebrating the lives of people dear to them who have survived.

“We’re calling on ladies in Northampton of all ages, shapes and sizes to sign up right now and be part of a collective force of women who are united in their aim to beat cancer.”

To enter Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.