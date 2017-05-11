Councillors unanimously approve three parties at former Soundhaus venue

An arrangement to modify three temporary event notices to reduce event hours and restrict the type of musical activity at the former Soundhaus venue have today been unanimously approved by councillors.

Today it came to light that Veronica Orzea, who represented herself at the licensing hearing at Northampton Guildhall, leases the former music venue to residents in the Romanian community.

She said: "I'm trying to organise weddings and private parties.

"Until now all my friends would go to London or Milton Keynes to organise their parties, we needed a venue here.

"This is something I wanted to do so I wanted to get all of your help.

"My community is very happy."

Neil Polden, senior environmental health officer at Northampton Borough Council said that the authority has reached an agreement with Veronica to reduce event hours and live music for three up and coming events in May.

The first event will take place on Saturday, May 13, with an agreement to play recorded music which will finish at 3am with closure at 3.30am.

The second event will take place on Saturday, May 20 with an agreement that live music will be performed until 2am, recorded music will play until 3am with closure at 3.30am.

Lastly, the third event will take place on Saturday, May 27 with an agreement to play recorded music, which will finish at 3am with closure at 3.30am.

On the morning of April 30 at 5.35am police were called to the building now called 'Moldova' in Great Russell Street to reports of loud music coming from the former Soundhaus building where a Romanian christening was taking place.

A concerned caller told police that he thought the building was not in use and "persons may have gained entry illegally in order to play music," incident logs submitted to Northampton Borough Council licensing department say.

Neil Polden today added that the information was provided by a nearby resident in a ground floor flat, which is almost adjoining to Moldova.

Reading out what the resident told him, he said they described the noise as "somebody holding a conversation in their bedroom" and they could hear "cheering over the music" and "accordion music playing."

Ms Orzea said: "I feel sorry for what happened on the 29th [April], I was trying to get everything under control.

"There was a saxophone there so maybe there was a loud noise, I don't know what to say.

"People are not parking cars there, they are parking on Victoria Street as there is a car park there. If they are not in cars they will be in taxis.

"Some people will leave at 12pm, 1am, 2am and 3am.

"I didn't think there was any noise on the street."

Chairing the licensing hearing, councillor Brian Sargeant of Upton ward said: "You do appreciate it's all up to you now, just be good."