Councillor pleads with people to attend residents' association AGM after chair steps down

A councillor is urging Rectory Farm to back their residents' association after the chairman has taken a back seat following a 16 year group involvement.

Chair of Rectory Farm Resident's Association (RFRA), Keith Holland-Delamere has been a part of the entire existence of the group since he was 23-years-old, acting as chair for about nine years.

But assistant cabinet member regeneration, enterprise and planning, councillor James Hill (Con, Rectory Farm) has now issued a plea for Rectory Farm residents to fill his boots, claiming the loss of the group would be a disadvantage to the whole community.

Councillor Hill said: "The future of the residents association is now in serious doubt.



"This is mainly because Keith has been somewhat running the association on his own for several years now. Sadly without him and a replacement found, it will no doubt fold.



"This would be a huge loss to the community and once these things end, it is extremely difficult to get them started again. I would urge as many residents from Rectory Farm to attend the AGM next week."



Keith's official announcement will be made on Tuesday, September 19 at RFRA 'Extraordinary AGM'.

Mr Holland-Delamere said: "Residents associations play a crucial part in holding the authorities to account but also, more importantly, helping communities thrive.

"When they work in partnership with local councillors they can help achieve so much more. This has been the case on Rectory Farm throughout the past 16 years. All things come to an end in life and I am going through some work changes and changing my roles.

"I could not have done what have done without the support and encouragement of others."

On September, 1, Keith started his new role as the Street Pastors co-ordinator for Northampton.

"I now need to step back completely. I will still be doing bits and pieces with others on Rectory Farm but my new work will mean I can't commit the amount of time I have given voluntarily over the years," he added.

"Now is the time for others to take the association in new directions. As with all residents groups, we need people not only care but do something about the needs of our communities."