Councillor claims Northampton planning officers told to ignore safety warnings incase authority has to pay costs

An opposition councillor has said that the planning committee have previously been told to 'ignore' risks to safety because unsuccessful applications will cost taxpayers money.

Councillor Julie Davenport, (Labour, Delapre & Briar Hill) said that planning committee members have to take into consideration Northamptonshire Highways comments when 'no problems' with parking is brought to their attention during meetings.

But following a planning committee meeting discussing a House in Multiple Occupancy in Southampton Road, Far Cotton on Tuesday, July 4, she said: "Although, when the Highways stated on the application (105 Southampton Road) there is 'severe risk to safety' we are told to ignore that because it won't win on appeal because there is a bus route is nearby.

"Planning is to check with the Inspectorate as to what will or will not be allowed on appeal because each successful challenge is at the taxpayer's expense."

But assistant cabinet member regeneration, enterprise and planning, James Hill (Con, Rectory Farm) said it's a difficult situation.

"The issue is officers are worried about if we lose too many appeals the Inspectorate could take away local planning powers, then the council won't have any say at all.

"Some councillors need to be aware that constantly calling in every HMO by default could result in bad consequences."

A spokesperson for Northampton Borough Council said: “All committee members receive extensive training to ensure that they are able to effectively and impartially scrutinise the matters that come before them.

“As part of the proper planning process, previous appeal decisions are material planning considerations, which should be considered when relevant to an application.

“Officers make recommendations and offer advice as committee members do have a responsibility to factor planning considerations into the decisions they take. However, each committee member is expected to reach an independent and impartial decision on a case by case basis.”