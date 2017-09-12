Council to recreate Zeppelin memorial in Northampton before World War One centenary

Northamptonshire County Council has promised to reinstate a World War One memorial after it was taken down prior to roadworks.

Stone paving slabs will now be put in place in St James Square to commemorate the centenary of the World War One Zeppelin raid, which killed Eliza Gammons and her 13-year-old twin daughters Lilian and Gladys when their house in Parkwood Street was bombed.

The device was one of 22 bombs dropped on the town from a German Zeppelin airship on the night of October 19, 1917, in a raid which caused the first war casualties in the county since the civil war.

The mum and daughters were the only fatalities from 29 Zeppelin raids, which dropped 66 bombs in the county during the war.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We have been liaising with the St James Residents’ Association about the commemoration of the World War One air raid in Parkwood Street, Northampton.

“We have agreed that engraved stones will be laid in St James Square around the base of a newly planted tree, to create a more permanent memorial."

Last year Northamptonshire County Council workers removed a set of raised planters and memorial plaques maintained by St James residents association - one of which was to the late Labour councillor, Terry Wire.

The spokesman added: “The wording will be the same as on the plaques that were removed prior to the roadworks in the area.

“The tree will be planted in the next few days with the stones laid in the coming weeks. The work will be finished before the centenary date of October 19."