Council to put up fence around Northampton park to bar anti-social behaviour

Northampton Borough Council will install a new fence next week around the outskirts of a park to stop drug users and prostitutes.

The fence will be used as a barrier for those who use the archway underneath Spencer Bridge as their den, to prevent them taking shelter.

Pillows and clothes are some of the items, which lay scattered on the mud.

The barrier will be effective from the lorry park near the Super Sausage Cafe but people can still make entry by walking through Millers Meadow Park in Spring Boroughs.

PC Lee Stevens from the Central Neighbourhood Team said he has concerns about children and their families coming across drug paraphernalia.

He said: "From a police perspective, as a problem solver, I'm trying to address a number of needles left in the park.

"By closing places like this, it stops this area being overrun by it.

"There are real issues with needles and drug use near to the play park, where the kids play and we need to raise awareness of it."

PC Steven's believes that the fence will stop people entering the archway from the lorry park but he is calling for the other entry point to be blocked off too.

One suggestion he made is to dredge the lake.

"It's only possible to address issues like this by working closely with our partner agencies, Northampton Borough Council and local environmental wardens,” he adds.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “Our parks are there for everyone to enjoy so we work closely with our partners to tackle anti-social behaviour like this.

"Clean-up arrangements, including the installation of a new fence to prevent access to this area of the park, are already in place and should begin next week.”