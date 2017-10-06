Council to finally gate problem Northampton alley following spates of anti-social behaviour

A disorderly passageway in the Barrack Road area will now be restricted to pedestrians and cars in a bid to cut down anti-social behaviour in Northampton.

Plans have been submitted to install a double vehicle gate at the Ash Street entrance to Marble Arch as well as a fence with pedestrian access at the Barrack Road entrance.

Northampton Borough Council held a public consultation on Marble Arch passageway between May and August, results of which showed almost 80 per cent of the 44 respondents were in favour of the area being permanently gated.

Access to the highway will now be restricted under a Public Space Protection Order, enforced by the borough council and Northamptonshire Police.

Any breach of the order would be a criminal offence, which can result in the issuing of a Fixed Penalty Notice or a prosecution resulting in a fine of up to £1,000 on conviction.