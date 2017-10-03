Council ends £3m contract with Delapre' Abbey café firm six months after opening - appoints Northampton caterer to take over

Northampton Borough Council is to part ways with the company in charge of catering at Delapré Abbey, months after the grand reopening of the tea rooms.

Birmingham-based Amadeus were handed the lucrative contract to provide food and drink in The Conservatory Café for five years back in June 2016.

Tom Hewer at one of his butcher stores.

But the company, which runs catering at a number of large venues across the country including the NEC and Cadbury World, will cease to run the café from November.

The contract is set to be taken over by Northampton-based Tom Hewer Catering, the team behind the ‘Franks’ hamburger restaurants and Restaurant Hibiscus, which is

the new fine dining restaurant at the Royal and Derngate.

The company also serve gourmet foods at major sporting and music festivals including Glastonbury.

Rachael Boyd, director of Delapré Abbey, said: "We’re delighted to be working with a Northampton-based company and hope to increase the number of Northampton food

and beverage suppliers who’ll be able to showcase the best of what Northamptonshire has to offer in the new look Conservatory Café."

The reason for the departure of Amadeus is not yet known and Northampton Borough Council was unable for comment yesterday.

Reviews for the Conservatory Cafe' have been mixes since its April opening, with many people complaining at the price and quality of the food.

Tom Hewer Catering claims to use only local suppliers for food, beers, wines and spirits, owns their own butchers and bakery.

Mr Hewer said: "We will always use local suppliers where possible – everything is fresh and produced to the highest standard. We are excited by the new contract with Delapré Abbey and look forward to working with local suppliers to provide great tasting food for the café’s visitors”.

The company will soon run conference and event hospitality as well as the weddings at the Grade Ilsted abbey when it fully reopens.

For more general information about Delapré Abbey, visit the website www.delapreabbey.org.