Council could find room for 4,000 new homes in Northampton on spare land put forward by residents

A borough council plan to take spare land put forward by property-owners and develop it into what could be up to 4,350 new houses is moving into its second phase.

Northampton Borough Council is set to discuss a consultation plan for all the locations earmarked by local landowners last year.

It aims to find land that might help “meet the housing needs of the borough” in 2029.

Councillor Tim Hadland, cabinet member for planning, said: “We now have a comprehensive site list and before we can proceed, we must consult the public on the areas involved.

“The list identifies a wide range of sites and is not intended to assess their viability. Some will be absolutely appropriate.”

Maps outlining every site will be published for residents to comment on.

The council’s local plan says Northampton must find 18,870 new homes between 2011 and 2029.