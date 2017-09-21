Council asks Northamptonians to share views on culture and tourism in the town

Residents and businesses are being invited to share their views on culture and tourism in Northampton, this September and October.

The call for public input comes just a few weeks after the overview and scrutiny committee identified culture and tourism as a key topic for investigation, from a number of suggestions put forward by residents.

A council scrutiny panel is now taking the investigation forward and is asking for people to share their views and ideas by answering a series of questions in a short online survey.

Following the review, the panel will make recommendations for cabinet to consider.

Councillor Jamie Lane the chair of the overview and scrutiny committee, said: “Northampton has a rich and varied history, having played a major part in some of England’s most significant events since medieval times.

“We encourage all local people to input into this investigation by completing our survey, to ensure we are promoting the town as a great place to visit, in the best possible way.”

Have your say on culture and tourism by taking part in our survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/nbctourism or by emailing the panel by 5pm on Tuesday 31 October 2017.