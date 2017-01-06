Could you manage a night outside in Northampton - with just a sleeping bag?

Northampton Hope Centre has challenged townsfolk to spend a night on the streets as part of the nationwide Big SleepOut event.

A total of 130 people have already signed up to gather overnight at The Park Cafe in Abington Park on Friday 27 January at 7.30pm.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of the realities of rough sleeping and raise thousands of pounds for a charity which supports homeless and disadvantaged people.

Sue Wright, a fundraiser at the Hope Centre, said: “The Big SleepOut is always a fantastic event – even if the weather can be a bit temperamental at times.

“We want to challenge you to abandon your comfort zone and negotiate a night’s sleep in a safe but cold and uncomfortable environment.

“It is tough but that’s what makes it such a rewarding experience for people taking part.”

The Hope Centre, which supports disadvantaged people in Northampton, aims to make this the most successful SleepOut yet by including over 150 people and raising more than £40,000.

The Big SleepOut is open to participants aged 16 and over, and under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

If you fancy taking on the challenge with your family and friends, want to find out more information or want to register for the event, email tanya@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk or call 0845 519 9371.