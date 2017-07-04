Could you be Northampton pub's new gin genius?

A Northampton pub is searching for a booze expert to become its first ever 'gin-ius' and design a new cocktail.

The Britannia Chef & Brewer pub on Bedford Road is searching for aspiring drink experts to come up with a new creation, with the winner bagging themselves a year’s supply of gin, a £500 cash prize and the title of the pub’s first official ‘gin-ius’.

The chosen candidate will have to know their Gordon’s from their Hendricks to be in with a chance of winning role, as well as demonstrating a passion for the nation’s favourite spirit.

Melissa Dixon, general manager at the Britannia, said: “Gin is undergoing a huge revival and many of us would agree that a G andT is our tipple of choice. But while we might think we’re a gin expert, how many of us can actually claim to be a fully-fledged ‘Gin-ius’?

To be in with a chance of winning, Northampton locals need to visit the Chef & Brewer website here explaining why they think they could be the pub’s first ‘Gin-ius’ before Monday 7 August 2017.

The chosen winner will need to be available the week commencing Monday, August 28, to create the cocktail.

The Green Man Inn in Brackley, Greyhound in Milton Malsor and Spencer Arms in Chapel Brampton are also taking part.