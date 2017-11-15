Could white van be linked to brace of burglaries in Northamptonshire?

A "suspicious white van" could be linked to two burglaries in a Northamptonshire village in which a haul of jewellery was taken.

Northamptonshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after burglars broke into a property in Richmond Street, King's Sutton through a kitchen window, sometime between 1pm and 5pm yesterday (November 14).

Raiders stole a number of items including a gold engagement ring, Victorian pendant necklace, gold charm bracelet with five charms and some cash.

But officers believe this incident could be linked to another burglary in King’s Sutton on Monday, November 13. Residents in the village have also noted a suspicious white van driving around the area with a male driver dressed in dark coloured clothing.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.