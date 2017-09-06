Cordon in place after suspected bomb found at new Northampton university campus

A construction site has been taped off following the discovery of a suspected explosive device today (Wednesday).

Officers were called following the discovery near the new Waterside development, close to an old railway line at Malthouse Close at 9.45am.

Police are attending at the scene and awaiting the arrival of an RAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Cambridgeshire.

A University of Northampton spokesperson said:“It's been confirmed that the suspicious objects found at the Waterside site are not explosive. Normal work has resumed.”