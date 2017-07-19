Corby officers support school ‘walking bus’

Neighbourhood officers were at Pytchley Court in Corby this week to support the Woodnewton Academy ‘walking bus’.

The walking bus was set up five years ago with the help of PCSOs Steve Coles and PC Tracy Maltby – a PCSO at the time – who worked with school staff to find ways to reduce congestion and parking issues around the school and help improve road safety for pupils and other road users.

On Tuesday (July 18), the officers went along to support the unveiling of a piece of artwork that illustrates the local area and the walking bus.

The painting, which has been created by pupils and staff from both Woodnewton Academy and nearby Lodge Park Academy, has been mounted on the wall where the children meet, brightening up the area.

PCSO Steve Coles continues to support the scheme and was delighted to help pupils and staff celebrate its continued success.

He said: “We launched the scheme five years ago to help combat parking problems and congestion outside the school.

“It has been hugely popular and up to around 60 children make use of the ‘bus’ to walk into school and back again in the evening.”

PC Tracy Maltby was invited back to see the finished result.

She said “It was a great feeling to be invited back and see the children, and see what was once a little idea come to fruition.

“The community has really come together and worked hard to make this happen and they deserve all the thanks.”

The walking bus is free of charge and meets every morning outside Pytchley Court shops, off Fotheringhay Road.