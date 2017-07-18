Corby man named as victim of A14 fatal crash

Police have named a lorry driver who died in a crash at Brampton Hut last week.

Dave Steven Welsh, 51, of Occupation Road, Corby, was driving east on the A14 when his lorry was in collision with a Volkswagen van and another lorry at about 10.45am on Wednesday (July 12).

The driver of the second lorry, a 59-year-old man, from Thornton-Cleveleys, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man from the Kimbolton area, suffered slight injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101.