Corby man jailed for child sex offences

A Corby man has been given a four-year custodial sentence for child sex offences.

Andrew Patrick O’Brien, 34, of Babbage Crescent, was found guilty of causing a child to watch a sexual act, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The sentencing follows a lengthy investigation opened by Greater Manchester Police.

Their inquiries led to the identification of O’Brien, who lived in Corby at the time.