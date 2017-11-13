Corby man charged with stalking offences

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with stalking offences.
Olatunjo Ahmadu, 30, of Finland Way, Corby, has been charged with stalking offences including controlling or coercive behaviour, three counts of criminal damage and one of being in possession of an offensive weapon.
Magistrates in Northampton remanded him until his next court appearance at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, December 6.
