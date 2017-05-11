Corby man breached order banning drinking in public

A Corby man has been found guilty of breaching an order which banned him from drinking in public.

Harry Ross, 50, of Argyll Street, Corby, appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court last month where he was found guilty of three breaches of his criminal behaviour order (CBO).

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The CBO, which was originally granted in 2015, prevents Ross from the following:

1 Not to enter a specified exclusion zone (with certain exceptions)

2 Not to be in possession of an open vessel of alcohol in a public place other than licenced premises

3 Not to be drunk in a public place

4 Not to be abusive, insulting, threatening or intimidating language or behaviour towards any person within the sight and hearing of a person not of the same household.

5 Not to act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner, that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household