Cops seize samurai sword from 15-year-old Northampton boy during stop search

Additional stop search powers were granted to officers for a second night, resulting in a samarai sword being seized from a teenage boy in Northampton

Between 4pm on Sunday, November 19, and 2am today (Monday, November 20), officers were given the right to be able to stop any pedestrian or vehicle without any cause for suspicion, and conduct a search for offensive weapons.

This order was put in place for the Thorplands area. Police had conducted four stop searches using the additional powers granted by Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann following a car being shot and people carrying knives on Friday evening (November 17).

As part of the stop searches, one 15-year-old boy was found in possession of a samurai sword and arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon, a 21-year-old man was stopped while driving a car and found in possession of cannabis and a car was seized as suspected stolen and the driver had no licence.

Officers were granted additional powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. This is a distinct power that allows officers to conduct searches without ‘reasonable suspicion' but only when a chief officer believes serious violence will occur.

Officers continue to investigate the incident that took place in South Holme Court on Friday night.

On Twitter, the Northampton Proactive Team said: "Genuinely shocked last night.. This sword was found down the trousers of a 15 year old boy linked to gangs in #Northampton #notasamurai #weapon4murder #stopsearchworks."

Witnesses or anyone with information about what happened can contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.