Consultation on 2019 Northampton school admissions arrangements is now open

Parents in Northampton are being invited to give their views on proposed changes to school admissions arrangements for September 2019.

Each year, all admission authorities – Northamptonshire County Council, governing bodies and academy trusts – are required to carry out a consultation if changes are proposed to admission arrangements for the following school year.

These admission arrangements include published admission numbers and over-subscription criteria.

The consultation is open now and runs until Friday, January 12. Final admission arrangements will be published in February.

For further details of the proposed changes and to take part, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/consultations.