Construction of Northamptonshire village's £2.6m new community centre is well underway

Work has begun on a £2.6 million community centre near Northampton set to house a new library, café and function rooms.

The new centre in Moulton was commissioned by the village's parish council and is being funded by a Public Works Loan Board loan and a £400,000 capital investment by Northamptonshire County Council.

“This project was identified as a need nearly ten years ago,” said Jane Austin, Executive Officer of Moulton Parish Council.

“We are incredibly excited to be delivering this fantastic community hub for our existing and new residents. There is currently no pre-school in the village and we are delighted to have secured The Little Acorns Pre-school, who will operate out of the small hall during term time from September 2017.

“Our small library is one of the busiest in the county and housed in a very old building, without any parking.

"When the new centre opens, residents will have access to a state-of-the-art library, with longer opening hours and ample parking.

“The current village hall, built over twenty years ago, is no longer able to cope with the rising demand that the growth in population presents.

"The new centre will have two halls for hire - used individually or together for events such as parties and weddings – and our first floor will house two additional function rooms that can be used for training and conferences. All rooms will be available for hire to individuals and new and existing groups and organisations.

"In addition to all of this, the centre will house Forget-me-not Café, which will be able to offer full catering packages for parties, weddings and training events, as well as providing a focal point where residents can meet whilst accessing the other services and activities that the building will offer.”

Further details and plans of the new community centre, together with a series of photos chronicling the construction, can be found at http://www.moultonnorthants-pc.gov.uk/community-centre1.html. For more general information, email clerk@moultonparishcouncil.org.uk. For booking enquiries, email moultonbookings@gmail.com.