Constable accused of inappropriate behaviour with a teenager to face disciplinary rap

A disciplinary hearing will be held by Northamptonshire Police this week after a constable allegedly asked a young girl questions regarding her "sexual experiences" without good reason.

The hearing, concerning PC Declan Gabriel will be held on Friday at the Northamptonshire Police headquarters, following allegations that he behaved in an inappropriate manner to a young and vulnerable girl in a police vehicle.

The officer was tasked with taking her to a safe place, however, she remained in his vehicle for over two hours before he delivered her to an alternative address.

It is claimed that the officer failed to behave in an appropriate and/or professional manner towards her during that time.

While alone with her, he allegedly asked her questions regarding her sexual experiences "without good reason" and made no record of the discussions.

He is accused of making no attempt to update his supervisor in relation to the situation or to seek arrangements for a handover of the female to another officer or for another officer to be released to accompany him.

The hearing will take place at Wootton Hall at 10am on Friday, October 20.