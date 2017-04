Thieves stole cash after breaking into a gym in Kettering.

The offenders forced their way into Body Shapers in Lower Street, Kettering, sometime between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday, April 2.

A police spokesman said: “Considerable damage was caused to the fire exit next to the car park and cash was stolen from within.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the break-in, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.