Conservatives hold majority on South Northants Council after by-election vote

Tory candidate Gregor Hopkins won a by-election in Kings Sutton last night for a seat on South Northants Council.

Councillor Hopkins defeated his Labour opponent, Michael Bailey, by securing 470 votes, about 67 percent of the vote. Mr Bailey received 232 votes.

In a statement issued by the Conservatives this morning, said “I am delighted to have won this seat in my home village of Kings Sutton. I am immensely proud that the residents have put their trust in me to deliver on their behalf.

“I have spoken to many residents during my campaign and along with my local knowledge I am confident that I understand the priorities for the area and will work with the other members on South Northants to get delivery. I wish to thank all those who voted for me and campaigned with me to get this result and thank also the former councillor Ian Morris for his service to the community and the council.”

Speaking after the result Councillor Ian McCord, Leader of South Northamptonshire Council said, “I congratulate Gregor on his victory and am pleased to welcome him onto the council. This result is as much a victory for the Conservative council as it is for Andrew, clearly the residents of Kings Sutton are content with the policies, direction and work of South Northants Council.”

The Conservatives have 35 seats on South Northamptonshire Council, the Lib Dems have four and the Independents have three seats.