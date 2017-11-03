Concerns raised over vulnerable missing Northamptonshire woman, 43

Police are increasingly concerned for a missing woman who has not been seen since she left an address in south Northamptonshire at lunchtime yesterday (Thursday, November 2).

Lisa Marshall, aged 43, of Silverstone, had been staying at an address in Blackwell End, Potterspury, when she told friends she was going for out for a walk. She has not been seen since 1pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Lisa is described as white, 5ft 4in, very slim, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Puma trainers, a black jacket with denim arms and a hoody. She was carrying some sort of chequered bag."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.